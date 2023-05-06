The Denver Broncos got some good picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. However, they still have some roster spots to fill as they enter the next phase of the offseason. Here we are going to look at three free agents whom the Broncos must target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Post-draft, the Broncos could use additional depth in key places. However, the club is still in terrific shape overall. They addressed certain issues in the draft, but with limited draft picks, they couldn’t have met all of them. Even if they had ten picks, clubs never know how the draft would unfold. As such, the Broncos must pursue these free agents now that the draft is finished.

Let’s look at three free agents the Broncos must target after the draft.

1. RB Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott, the fourth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, remains unsigned. That is surprising given his talent and accomplishments. We consider him one of the most successful running backs in the history of the Dallas Cowboys. It is honestly kinda strange that no team has made an offer for him yet. While he has taken a lot of hits throughout his career, it is still unclear why teams are not pursuing him in the offseason when they need depth at the running back position. Maybe it’s the money he’s asking for? We’re not sure.

Alternatively, it is possible that the Cowboys may actually offer to bring him back. However, the Broncos should at least give Elliott a legitimate look. Recall that Javonte Williams, the Broncos’ top back, suffered a major knee injury early on in the last season. While he is recovering, the current top back is Samaje Perine. However, if Sean Payton, the Broncos coach, wants to have multiple backs who can carry the load, then Elliott could become a necessity as the offseason progresses.

2. OG Dalton Risner

The Broncos have almost finalized their offensive line for the upcoming season. They have signed free agents Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers for the tackle and guard positions, respectively. Garett Bolles is also expected to be the starting left tackle.

Recall that last year, the Broncos’ offensive line allowed the highest number of sacks in the NFL. This prompted GM George Paton to go all out in free agency to secure top-tier players for each position. This leads us to Dalton Risner.

Despite being expected to receive a contract worth $9-11 million per year, Risner is still a free agent. Like Elliott’s case, this is quite surprising. Already previously playing for the Broncos, Risner was known for his durability and consistency. That’s even though he was not considered the best left guard for the team. However, his altercation with backup QB Brett Rypien during a game last year may have impacted his prospects in the market. As such, teams may be concerned about his temper towards the starting quarterback.

Despite these concerns, Risner has experience playing in different offensive schemes. Retaining Risner means the Broncos will sustain their depth at the interior offensive line. Remember also that Risner has been nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. This underscores his character and potential as a productive addition to any team.

3. C Ben Jones

The center is a crucial part of the offensive line. He is responsible for starting the play, and a bad snap could result in a loss of down or even a turnover. Right now, the Broncos have made some changes to their center position. They have brought in veteran Kyle Fuller in free agency and drafted Alex Forsyth in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lloyd Cushenberry and Luke Wattenberg are also still on the roster. That said, Wattenberg might get cut before the 2023-24 season.

However, the team did not address the offensive line until their last pick in the draft, which was Alex Forsyth. Having said that, the Broncos should still consider signing Ben Jones. He has played for the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans over his 11-year career. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2022. Jones has never played less than 12 games in a season and has 172 games of regular season experience. These make him one of the best centers in football.

The competition for the center position is likely to be between Fuller and Cushenberry, with Forsyth learning more about the scheme before starting. While Forsyth could develop into a solid player, it may take more than one offseason. This makes signing someone like Jones a move to strengthen the offensive line and create one of the best units in football.