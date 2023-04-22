Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in search for a new contract as a free agent after the only team he has ever known released him back in March. One would expect Elliott, who emerged as one of the best running backs in the league during his tenure in Dallas, to still be smarting after the move.

But Elliott, who recently appeared at a Light It Up event to raise money to fight children’s cancer, appears to be doing just fine.

Elliott declined to comment on his release from the Cowboys or his future but did give reporters five words on how he’s feeling, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

“I’m doing great. Doing great.”

Elliott understandably didn’t want to venture into the topic of his Cowboys release or his- so far- unsuccessful search for a free agent contract.

But the former Cowboys halfback appears to be in good spirits at the very least.

After a breakout season from fellow runner Tony Pollard, Elliott, who was set to count $16.7 million against the salary cap in 2023, became expendable.

The Pro Bowl running back reportedly had a wish list of teams that he would like to play for, including the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals.

But each of those teams immediately touted their running backs rooms, essentially saying- without saying- thanks, but no thanks to Elliott.

Elliott’s former teammate and quarterback Dak Prescott has been vocal about his potential return to Dallas- and the Cowboys haven’t fully ruled it out.

With no favorable contract on the horizon, Elliott may very well end up back with the Cowboys on a short-term deal.