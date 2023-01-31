The Denver Broncos are now on the brink of announcing Sean Payton as their new head coach. Reports have emerged that the Broncos are now finalizing a deal with the veteran shot-caller as they look to take the necessary steps this offseason toward moving past yet another disappointing campaign.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, though, what is now being reported is that Payton was never really Denver’s first choice. Apparently, the Broncos really, really wanted to bring in DeMeco Ryans, who himself recently agreed to be the head coach of the Houston Texans. So much so, that Denver reportedly put in one final push for Ryans — a last-ditch effort, if you may — before finally settling on Payton. According to league insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Denver attempted to sign Ryans again, who for his part, turned down the job for a second time before committing to Houston. It was only after the front office knew that they just weren’t going to get Ryans that they decided to finalize the Sean Payton hire.

This doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in Payton, right? Add in the reports of Denver supposedly also trying its luck on Jim Harbaugh, who they apparently tried to lure from Michigan as well.

For what it’s worth, though, there have also been conflicting reports about the Broncos supposedly not showing interest in Ryans. According to Troy Renck of Denver7, the Broncos did not even make contact with Ryans, and it was always Sean Payton who was their first choice. This is obviously the statement the Broncos will want to put out there now that they’ve finalized the Payton deal. They don’t have any other choice, actually.