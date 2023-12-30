Despite all the drama, Russell Wilson does his best to remain positive

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are going through a period of turmoil at the moment. Wilson recently revealed that his benching was caused by a contract disagreement with team management. Despite this, the quarterback shared an intriguing post on X, seemingly sending a message of “gratitude” to the general public.

The post included a video of Wilson being mic'd up during the Broncos' Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots. The video shows highlights of the quarterback during the outing, as well as Wilson sharing words of encouragement with his teammates. The caption of the post quoted one of his statements on the field:

“Gratitude…Gratitude, anxiety and worry can't exist at the same time. Not simultaneously,” Wilson wrote.

Gratitude… Gratitude, anxiety and worry can’t exist at the same time. Not simultaneously. pic.twitter.com/BnXLvZqcPJ — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 30, 2023

Russell Wilson's contract dispute

Opening up to the media, Russell Wilson revealed that all the drama started back in October, right after the Broncos' win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Team management allegedly approached the 35-year-old quarterback and threatened to bench him if he didn't agree to change the $37 million injury guarantee in his contract.

The benching came as a shock to everyone, considering how Wilson's current season performance has been an improvement compared to last year's.

“They definitely told me I was going to be benched and all that,” Wilson said, as per ESPN's Jeff Legwold. “That whole bye week I didn't know what was going to be the case…I wasn't going to remove the injury guarantee. This game is such a physical game, I've played 12 years and all that.”

Russell Wilson's future with the Broncos may be uncertain at the moment, but based on his post, it seems like he's focusing on all the positives amidst the ongoing situation.