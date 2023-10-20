The Green Bay Packers will head to Denver to take on the Denver Broncos in a battle between two teams looking to get a big win this weekend. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cardinals-Seahawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Green Bay Packers (2-3) are coming off their bye hoping to right the ship after dropping each of their last two games against the Raiders and the Lions. Jordan Love started off the year hot but fizzled out over his last two throwing five interceptions and just one touchdown over that span. Love and the Packers hope that a matchup with the lowly Denver Broncos could be what the doctor ordered for them to get back on track after their bye week.

Denver Broncos (1-5) have been absolutely dreadful through the first six weeks of the season. They hoped Sean Payton would be their saving grace but even Payton doesn't look like he can save this organization after both their offense and defense have sputtered to begin the season. The Broncos are going to need to rethink what's going to work for the remainder of the season as they host the Green Bay Packers this weekend for some Week 7 action.

Here are the Packers-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Broncos Odds

Green Bay Packers: -1.5 (-108)

Denver Broncos: +1.5 (-112)

Over: 45 (-110)

Under: 45 (-110)

How to Watch Packers vs. Broncos Week 7

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Green Bay Packers are set to face off against the Denver Broncos in Week 7 of the NFL season, with the Packers listed as 1.5-point favorites. The Packers have a strong offense that has been performing well this season. They have averaged 22.6 points per game, which is the 13th-best in the league.

Jordan Love will need to return to his early-season form where he passed for 655 yards and seven touchdowns through his first three games. Now, with this entire offense fully healthy after the bye we should expect Love to get back on track against this Denver Broncos defense which has been one of the worst in the entire league this season. They are giving up the most points in the league at 33.3 points per game to go along with giving up 268 passing yards and 172.3 rushing yards per game. This is a prime bounce-back for Love and company to get back into the win column.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos have been abysmal in all areas throughout the first six weeks of the season but they have shown glimpses of promise in some of their games this season. They fought hard against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 on a short week only allowing Patrick Mahomes and company to put up 19 points but Russell Wilson couldn't take advantage of the situation.

This game against the Green Bay Packers is a much more forgiving matchup against a team that has been struggling on both sides of the ball as much as the Broncos have been. The Packers' defense has been giving up 22.6 points per game and has been getting gashed on the ground giving up 143.4 rushing yards per game. If the Broncos' defense can keep the game within reach as they did against the Chiefs, they can lean on their running game with their three running backs Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Samaje Perine they can control the clock, keep Love off the field, and finally get their second win of the season.

Final Packers-Broncos Prediction & Pick

These two teams don't seem like playoff hopefuls given their current state coming into Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season but a lot can change in the second half of the season. The Packers have the pieces to be a good team but their execution just hasn't been there. As for the Broncos, it could be time for them to part ways with Russell Wilson who seems to be more of a detriment to the team than an asset. This game should be closely contested and low scoring throughout but you'd have to side with the team that is fresh off their bye and that had two weeks to gameplan against than the other.

Ultimately, I fully expect the Packers to get back into the swing of things as they go up against this terrible Broncos defense that will have a hard time stopping them and covering the spread as they attempt to gain some ground on the division-leading Detroit Lions.

Final Packers-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Green Bay Packers -1.5 (-108)