Broncos quarterback Bo Nix put on quite the performance during Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Denver fell just short in the loss to Kansas City, falling 16-14, but it marked yet another strong day for Nix.

The former Auburn and Oregon product was ace from the pocket, completing 22 of his 30 passing attempts for 215 yards with two touchdowns. It was quite close in caliber compared to standout quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who connected on 28 of his 42 passing attempts for 266 yards with one touchdown.

That's quite the statement for a rookie like Nix to go toe-to-toe with a veteran quarterback who has multiple Super Bowls to his name. Nix took the time to reflect on the game, what went right, and what went wrong when he met with the media in the postgame press conference.

In the eyes of Nix, the Broncos were just one or two plays away from getting the outcome they wanted.

“I feel like we're right there, we've just got to get over that hump,” Nix said. “It's a tough game played by tough people. They have a really good football team and, hats off to them. They have found ways to win over and over again… hopefully we'll find that same way and we'll be able to do the same thing.”

Nix continued by expressing how proud he was of his team for the way they handled things, even though there are some tweaks that are going to have to be made for the Broncos to finish out the way they would like to.

“It was a great atmosphere, very loud, an intense environment. They were bringing it on defense and we were playing against a really good coordinator and good offense. I thought, as far as that went, we handled it very well.”

The Broncos will look to get back to the right side of the win column when they face the Atlanta Falcons in Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET.