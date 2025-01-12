Von Miller will have a full-circle moment when the Buffalo Bills face the Denver Broncos in their first playoff game. Miller was previously on the Broncos where he played for 10 seasons and was the MVP of Super Bowl 50. Denver traded Miller to the Rams in 2021 when they became Super Bowl champions that year. Now, that Miller is with the Bills, this game is going to feel a lot different for him.

Miller told National NFL reporter, Cameron Wolfe that today's game will be an “emotional” one due to his love for the Broncos.

“I'll play this game with love, not hatred. He says he’ll have to take out people he loves like Penguin did Victor Agholor and Nino Brown did Gee Money in New Jack City. I just got to take them out but I love them,” Miller told Wolfe.

In a press conference this week, Miller reiterated his love for the Broncos.

“It's all love,” Miller said. “I can't even start to play a delusion of its hatred … I can't even start to play that game. I would put myself so far in a place that's not even close to being reality. It would be hurtful to the way I want to play. I love those guys. I love everything about the Denver Broncos.”

Miller still has a good rapport with the Broncos and admitted that he still has a relationship with some of his former teammates including offensive lineman Garrett Bolles.

Denver selected Miller with the second pick in the 2011 NFL draft. In his first season in the NFL, he earned the Defensive Rookie of the Year award as well as Pro Bowl honors.

In conversation with Wolfe, Miller said this will not be his last season and that he will play for the Bills or elsewhere.

The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.