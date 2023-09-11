The Denver Broncos fought hard in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders but were unable to get the win in Sean Payton's first game as head coach. The Raiders won, 17-16, and unfortunately, the Broncos got terrible injury news regarding promising young safety Caden Stearns. The Broncos safety is now out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘#Broncos S Caden Sterns is expected to be out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, source says. The young DB had been primed for increased playing time before the unfortunate injury.'

Stearns was carted off the field against the Raiders on the second drive of the game, and now he will miss the entire 2023 season in a tough loss for the team. Stearns was selected in the fifth round in the 2021 NFL Draft after a stellar career with the Texas Longhorns, and he had emerged during camp as a promising piece of the defense.

In 2022, he played just five games before undergoing season-ending surgery on his hip, but in 2021 he played 15 games and had a pair of sacks and a pair of interceptions.

Caden Stearns had been catching everybody's attention during training camp working alongside Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, so now they will have to run elsewhere for help in the secondary.

Rookie safety JL Skinner was inactive for the opener, but the Boise State product figures to be the next man up with Stearns missing the rest of the season. The Broncos face the Washington Commanders in Week 2, but losing a talented young player such as Stearns is not the way to start the season.