In a surprising turn of events at the 2025 NFL Draft, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders still remains on the board after three rounds. Once projected as a first-round selection, Sanders' dramatic slide has shocked the entire NFL community, including Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

While the Broncos are not in the market for a quarterback this year, Payton still offered some words of encouragement to Sanders.

“There’ll be a chip on his shoulder, and beware, because this guy’s going to play in this league,” Payton said on Sanders. “I think it’s hard for any of us to explain what other people are looking for. We focus on what we’re looking for and yes, I think it’s surprising.”

Sean Payton stunned by Shedeur Sanders' draft slide

Payton, who was among those who attended Sanders' Pro Day workout at Colorado, expressed genuine surprise at the quarterback's freefall.

“We sat there, I watched right behind him, throwing and watching the receivers, he had an outstanding Pro Day. This thing is surprising,” said Payton. “There's nothing that ever takes place during this period of time that surprises you. Last year, we had a plan B quarterback, and shoot, we thought second round, and he went. I think we all were surprised, and yet the talent, holy cow.”

According to Payton, he's been observing Sanders' development for a long time. The talent has been there, even during his middle school days. Payton also shared his familiarity with Shedeur's dad, Hall of Fame cornerback and current head coach for the University of Colorado football team, Deion Sanders.

“I saw him when he was in junior high, and then I saw him when he was in high school, and then I saw him when he was a sophomore in high school come practice on their way to Florida,” said Payton.” So I’ve had the chance, I know Deion [Sanders], I felt like I grew up watching him play.”

As Day 3 of the NFL Draft features rounds three through seven, it leaves football fans wondering when exactly Shedeur Sanders will come off the board. With most quarterback-needy teams taking other quarterbacks in the draft, Sanders' future remains entirely up in the air.