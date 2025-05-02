Former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway was recently involved in a golf cart accident that tragically led to the death of his longtime business partner, agent, and friend, Jeff Sperbeck. On Friday, Elway's attorney revealed a statement regarding the incident.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigated what led to the incident. Elway's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, revealed that the police confirmed that it was, in fact, a tragic accident, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“This has been a terrible time for everyone involved, and our hearts continue to go out to the Sperbeck family. As John grieves this unimaginable loss, we appreciate the efforts of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation has confirmed what we already knew: this was a tragic accident, and sometimes things happen in life that we will never comprehend.”

The golf cart accident took place on Saturday, April 26, in La Quinta, Calif. Sperbeck was 62 years old and served as John Elway's business partner and agent while he was in the NFL. However, the two had known each other for decades, which made Sperbeck Elway's close friend.

When the sad news broke of Sperbeck's passing, his wife and family shared a statement, according to Doc Louallen of ABC News.

“We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Jeff Sperbeck,” his wife, Cori, and the family said in a statement. “He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son, and friend to many and will be profoundly missed by all. We are grieving this unimaginable loss as a family alongside our dearest friends, the Elways and the many other clients Jeff called friends.”

John Elway originally hired Sperbeck to be his agent in 1990 when the Hall of Famer already had seven seasons of playing time under his belt. The two grew close and became business partners together once Elway retired from the NFL in early 1999. They cofounded a wine brand called 7Cellars in 2015.