The Denver Broncos quarterback situation remains in flux as Desmond Ridder has unexpectedly withdrawn from his scheduled appearance at the team's rookie minicamp.

Originally expected to compete for a spot as a veteran backup, Ridder's sudden change of plans comes as a surprise to many around the league and adds a new wrinkle to the Broncos quarterback depth chart discussion.

The ex-Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is no longer expected to attend the three-day camp, reportedly due to a “scheduling conflict,” per Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post.

“The tryout has evidently fallen through,” Kelberman wrote, further clouding Ridder's short-term NFL outlook.

A 2022 third-round pick, Ridder has started in 18 games across three NFL seasons, showing flashes of promise but also struggling with consistency. He made one start for the Raiders in 2024 and appeared in six games, including a relief appearance against the Broncos in Week 12. Denver fans will remember his performance as a reminder of why the team continues to assess its quarterback depth.

The Broncos currently boast former Oregon Duck Bo Nix as their starter after an outstanding rookie campaign. Nix led the team to a 10-7 record and their first playoff berth since 2015, throwing for 29 touchdowns and over 3,700 yards. His emergence has solidified the Orange Crush's long-term plans at the position, but the backup roles remain open to competition.

Behind Nix, the team currently lists Jarrett Stidham and recent signee Sam Ehlinger. Ridder's potential arrival was viewed as a possible upgrade to the third-string spot– perhaps even supplanting Ehlinger.

With Ridder now off the radar, the Broncos' rookie minicamp will proceed without a veteran QB auditioning. Instead, rookie Blake Stenstrom, formerly of Colorado and Princeton, will get his chance to impress the coaching staff after not being drafted. As Denver seeks to build around Nix, the focus shifts to solidifying a dependable quarterback depth chart capable of sustaining playoff aspirations.