The Denver Broncos suffered a heartbreaking 17-16 loss to the division rival Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 on Sunday. This loss marks the Broncos' seventh consecutive defeat at the hands of the Raiders.

While the team showed improvement in some areas, it still wasn't enough to close out the win. Broncos safety Justin Simmons revealed what head coach Sean Payton told the team after the loss, via DNVR's Zac Stevens.

“It’s Week 1. The next four weeks we’ve got to find a way to improve drastically,” Payton told the team, per Simmons.

The Broncos' defense was arguably the most disappointing unit, barely applying any pressure to Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Without any pressure, Garoppolo was able to put together a respectable performance of 200 yards passing and two touchdowns with one interception, even after suffering an injury scare at one point.

“We didn't make enough plays,” Payton told the media postgame. “There will be some things that we like on this film and there will be some things we have got to correct.”

The Broncos coach was also asked about the pressure on Garoppolo.

“I was satisfied with how we played the run,” answered Payton. “We knew he was someone who had a quick release, we'll have a chance to see the tape. I don't like him stepping up in the pocket and kinda losing contain on that last play where he gains a first down rushing. But we will see in the tape and get a better feel for that.”

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Simmons acknowledged that it is still very early in the season.

“It’s Week 1. No one is throwing in the towel.”