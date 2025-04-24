The Denver Broncos hold the No. 20 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they reportedly have fielded calls in recent days from teams interested in moving up to their spot in a trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, many believe the Broncos are a logical team to select a running back, and they could stick at No. 20 and pick one. However, this is viewed as a deep class at running back, so it could be a smart move for the Broncos to slide back and get additional draft picks while still having the ability to get a highly-touted running back later on.

The interesting part of this is that the Broncos are one spot ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are viewed as a team that could pick a quarterback. Based on current reporting, players like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart could be the targets for a team that is trading up. It was once viewed that Sanders would go high in the first round, but now, he might be available in the 20s, or even the second round. However, the Steelers could pick one of the two, so a team like the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants could have an incentive to trade up in front of them to get their desired quarterback.

It seems like the Browns and Giants are leaning towards passing on a quarterback with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the draft, likely opting for Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter. If both Sanders and Dart drop far enough, it will be interesting to see if the Broncos are able to capitalize on those players being available. After a trip to the playoffs in 2024, the Broncos are looking to strengthen their roster to make it competitive with the top teams in the AFC.