The NFL Draft begins on Thursday in Green Bay, and there are some questions about when (or if ) a trade will happen. As of Wednesday morning, there have not been any big trades breaking yet, as there have been in years past. One team that has been involved in some rumors about a potential trade is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are currently at No. 20 in the first round, and there are some solid options that should be available for them if they stay at that spot.

ESPN's Adam Schefter mentioned Denver as a trade-up candidate a few days before the NFL Draft.

“There has been, however, a lack of teams willing to trade up — at least so far. Denver is one of those: The Broncos have made inquiries about moving up in Round 1, according to sources. But there aren't many others. This always could change when players start falling and teams are on the clock.”

However, those talks have been hit with a new update from Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Don’t expect the same kind of fireworks from the Broncos, one year after they took Bo Nix. Sean Payton does fall in love with players, but the sense I get right now is that Denver is comfortable with sticking at pick No. 20 and selecting the player it wants — or trading back. I heard the Broncos love some of the running backs, but not enough to move up.”

The Broncos were even linked to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in a potential trade-up situation, so there has been a lot of fluid reporting involving this team in the days leading up to the draft.

But, for the time being, it seems that Denver will stay put at No. 20, although things can certainly change once the draft is underway and the board starts to fluctuate.