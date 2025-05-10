The Denver Broncos have every reason to trust quarterback Bo Nix following a splendid rookie campaign, but they are also aware that a top-notch defense is presently the franchise's best chance to make legitimate noise in the AFC. The team allowed the third-fewest points and rushing yards per game last season and could be even stingier following a seemingly productive offseason. A healthy Dre Greenlaw could be what pushes this unit to the next level, however.

Luckily for the Broncos, that might actually be in the cards, at least for the start of the 2025-26 season. The veteran linebacker suffered a quad injury while working out in April, and the prognosis initially seemed grim. But Sean Payton provided an incredibly positive update that will put a smile on fans' faces.

Denver's head coach says Greenlaw is “on track” to be a full participant when training camp begins in late July, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The former San Francisco 49ers stalwart has had a tough 15 months, tearing his Achilles while running onto the field for a defensive series in Super Bowl 58 and playing only two games before having another setback late last season. He could use some good luck, and the Broncos could use him.

The underrated LB can bring more toughness to Broncos

Dre Greenlaw will not astonish anyone with his stats — 295 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, three interceptions, 14 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 64 regular season games — but he is a solid run defender and an excellent leader/energizer. The 2019 fifth-round draft pick out of Arkansas entered the league as an underdog and he has carried that mindset with him throughout his career.

The Broncos are in a similar position. Following a messy end to the brief yet costly Russell Wilson era, few experts predicted them to do much during the 2024-25 campaign. Sean Payton had a vision, however, and Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, standout QB Bo Nix and Pro Bowl edge rusher Nik Bonitto, to name a few, effectively executed it on the field. Greenlaw is the type of gritty player who can help the team build on its breakthrough.

He has competed in two Super Bowls and knows the amount of pain it takes to get there, hence why general manager George Paton signed him to a three-year, $31.5 million contract in free agency ($11.5 million guaranteed). Greenlaw will have the opportunity to reward the Broncos' faith, perhaps even earlier than most fans expected.