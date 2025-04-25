The Denver Broncos received love from an Academy Award winning actor. Count Matthew McConaughey as one who approves the 20th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jahdae Barron of Texas landed to the AFC West franchise. He's coming to bolster the secondary following Denver's playoff run. And he comes after Denver reportedly fielded trade offers.

McConaughey, though, believes Denver landed more than a talented football player. He sent the Broncos this message via X.

“Not only a great defender, a great young man,” McConaughey began. “Broncos getting a stud on and off the field. Blessing up.”

The famed actor is a regular at Longhorns games — regardless if it's inside Darnell K. Royal Stadium or even road contests. He watched Barron's big plays first hand.

Broncos seeking defensive help out of Texas star

Barron's arrival comes at a crucial time for the franchise. There's momentum again in the Rocky Mountains.

Head coach Sean Payton snapped the team's playoff skid last season. The Broncos hadn't made the playoffs since their Super Bowl winning season of 2015. Now they have a chance to go back-to-back for the first time since the mid 2010s decade.

Denver needed to shore up its pass defense to make it happen. The Broncos dropped to 19th against passing yards in 2024. That ranking came despite placing third in scoring defense and seventh against yards.

The franchise already has one cornerback spot set. Patrick Surtain II leads this unit after snatching four interceptions and racked up an NFL-high 132 INT yards. The Broncos also ahve Ja'Quan McMillian on the opposite side — who picked off two passes.

But now Barron hands the AFC West's third-place team a needed third CB option. He brings value at nickelback, as noted by draft expert for the NFL Network Lance Zierlein.

“Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength,” Zierlein wrote in his evaluation.

He's going from the Texas burnt orange to the “Orange Crush.” And has the star of “Interstellar,” “Gold,” and “Dallas Buyers Club” praising the Broncos for the pick.