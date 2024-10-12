The Denver Broncos are giving a respectable effort through the first part of the reason. Things have not been perfect, but Denver has found a way to amass a 3-2 record. The Broncos will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, and former franchise legend cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is set to receive an honor from the team.

Harris retired from the NFL in 2024, and Denver plans to recognize him on Sunday, but the ex-star still has one wish from the team. Harris wants to be in the Broncos Ring of Fame, per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette:

“Hopefully, I’ll be back one day in the stadium permanently… Definitely as a player that was a goal to be in the Ring of Fame,” Harris said, per Tomasson.

Chris Harris Jr. started his Broncos career in 2011, and made an immediate impact. The former Kansas Jayhawks standout amassed 72 total tackles and one interception during his rookie season. He continued his stout production for three more years, amassing three interceptions for three straight seasons. However, it was the third season in 2014 when Harris gained more respect.

After totaling 54 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and his three picks, Harris earned his first Pro Bowl honor. He amassed the prestigious honor for two more seasons in 2015 and 2016. During that time, he also racked up two second-team All-Pro honors (2014 and 2015) and one first-team honor (2016).

Harris played with the Broncos for three more years, with his final Pro Bowl appearance coming in 2018. He then played for the Chargers during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before playing his final NFL season with the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

By the time his career ended, Chris Harris Jr. was a four-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro honoree, one-time Super Bowl champion, and made the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s.