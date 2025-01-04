Heading into Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton can tack an extra chunk of change to his paycheck for the year, per Peter Schrager on X.

“Courtland Sutton restructured his contract in the summer, with incentives that triggered escalator bonuses,” Schrager wrote. “With 82 receiving yards Sunday, the @Broncos receiver earns an extra $500,000 bonus. In 2021, Emmanuel Sanders needed 8 catches to get $500,000. Sean Payton got him 9.”

When looking at his contractual breakdown on Spotrac, here are Sutton's 2024 incentives:

1,500 receiving yards or 10 receiving touchdowns and a playoff berth: $200,000

$500,000 each for 500, 750, and 1,065 receiving yards

$500,000 for 900 receiving yards and the team ranks Top 10 in Yards/Pass Attempt

As far as his incentives go, Sutton could realistically make an extra $500,000 million in Week 18 against the Chiefs. And if Sutton can score three receiving touchdowns in a win that clinches a playoff berth, that's an extra $200,000.

Sutton has already surpassed 500 and 750 receiving yards on the season, giving himself an extra $1 million before even stepping foot on the field in Week 18.

However, Sutton sits at 983 receiving yards— just 82 yards away from reaching the 1,065-yard mark for an extra $500,000.

And with Broncos head coach Sean Payton having helped a receiver in the past reach their incentive goals, there's a stronger possibility that Sutton reaches his on Sunday.

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton needs 82 receiving yards vs. Chiefs in Week 18

Throughout Sutton's seven-year career with the Broncos, he's only surpassed 1,065 yards once, in 2019.

Now, with Sutton just 82 yards away from reaching his incentive mark on the season, the veteran receiver hopes to be a main focus against a partial Chiefs defense.

With Kansas City having already clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs, it isn't too surprising to see the Chiefs playing a small portion of their starters. Needing to keep their team healthy into the playoffs is seemingly more important to the Chiefs than risking serious injury in a not-so-important game for them in Week 18 against the Broncos.

So, with those two factors going into Sunday's matchup, Sutton's chances of leaving Week 18 with an extra $500,000 is even more likely.

And if Payton decides to feature Sutton in a pass-heavy game plan against the Chiefs, that likelihood grows even more.