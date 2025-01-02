ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos for the final week of the season. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Broncos prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Chiefs-Broncos Last Game – Matchup History

The Chiefs beat the Broncos earlier this season 16-14.

Overall Series: The Chiefs lead the all-time series against the Broncos 73-56.

Here are the Chiefs-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Broncos Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +440

Denver Broncos: -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -590

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas City was able to hold the Broncos to just 14 points in their first matchup. They held the Broncos to just 3.4 yards per carry in the game, and Bo Nix had 215 yards passing. Kansas City was able to hold the Broncos to only 260 yards of total offense. However, that defensive performance was not a huge surprise. The Chiefs hold teams to the fourth-lowest yards per game, and the second-fewest points this season. If the Chiefs can keep up their good defense, they will win this game.

It is not going to be an easy game for the Chiefs on Sunday. They are missing some starters due to rest, but they have good enough backups to win this game without those players. Their two running backs are going to play a huge role. Kareem Hunt has seven touchdowns in 13 games played, and Isiah Pacheco is capable of having a big game. The rushing attack is going to be the reason the Chiefs win this game if they do.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chiefs will be resting Patrick Mahomes in week 18 as they have already locked up the first seed in the AFC. Kansas City will be resting a few starters, Mahomes being the biggest, though. On the season, Mahomes threw for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns. Both of those stats rank seventh in the NFL. Along with the Mahomes had the eighth-best QBR. The Broncos have a great chance to cover this spread with Mahomes resting.

Denver has lost the last two games, but their offense has not been the reason. In those two losses, the Broncos scored 24, and 27 points. In those games, Bo Nix has been fantastic. Nix completed over 70 percent of his passes, and threw five touchdowns to just one interception. He has also taken just two sacks in each of those games, so he is elusive in the pocket. If Nix can continue to play great football, the Broncos will cover this spread.

Final Chiefs-Broncos Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game, but the Chiefs are missing their starters. Still, they are the Chiefs, and they will never be bad. However, they are not going to be as good with Carson Wentz under center. Because of this rest, the spread is very large. However, I think the Chiefs will still make this a close game as Wentz is not as bad as the sportsbooks believe. I do think the Broncos win, but I will take the Chiefs to cover the spread and keep this game within 10 points on Sunday.

Final Chiefs-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Chiefs +10.5 (-115)