By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in Week 17. However, Broncos’ wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy felt the outcome could’ve been different and didn’t agree with a crucial offensive pass interference penalty.

As the Broncos led 17-13 with just over four minutes left in the third, quarterback Russell Wilson uncorked a pass to Sutton. The wide receiver beat two defenders and came down with the ball for a massive game. Halting Sutton’s heroics, there was a flag thrown on the play. Sutton was called for an OPI.

offensive pass interference on Broncos Courtland Sutton wow pic.twitter.com/QaFUN1WXu7 — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) January 1, 2023

Speaking after that game, both Sutton and Jeudy called out the officials for the call. Sutton, via Andrew Mason of the 1043 The Fan, was a bit more subtle in his comments, while acknowledging his disagreed with the ref’s call.

“I thought it was going to be DPI. It turned into OPI. Interesting. But happened,” Sutton said. “Just have to move on and go to the next play. There’s nothing we can do about it.

Jeudy was a bit more aggressive in his comments. He simply said, “there’s no way that’s interference,” when speaking with Denver7.

Courtland Sutton ended Week 17 with four catches for 44 yards. Jeudy ended with seven grabs for 38 yards. As a whole, Wilson threw for 222 yards against the Chiefs.

In a rough 4-12 season, the Broncos didn’t have much to play for against Kansas City. Still, they put up a fight and kept the game much closer than anyone expected. Still, Sutton and Jeudy felt that Denver was cheated, at least one that questionable offensive pass interference call.