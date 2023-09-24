The Denver Broncos had a tough day at the office on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Just a week after relinquishing a comeback to the Washington Commanders, the Broncos' defense was absolutely listless on Sunday in Miami, allowing an astonishing 70 points on the afternoon en route to a 50-point loss.

After the game, members of the Broncos' defense were understandably not particularly happy with the team's abysmal showing.

“We sucked,” said Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton, per Troy Renck of Denver7. “Got to play better.”

“We've got to look ourselves in the mirror, myself included,” said Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, per Renck. “I mean, obviously we all have to buy in, we all have to be on the same page. That's what we've got to do. We've got to get all 11 guys on the same page. Right now we're not. The only thing we can do is evaluate the film and we've got to have a great week of practice… right now, defensively, we're a bad unit. And I'm a part of that.”

It was indeed a major embarrassment for the Broncos' defensive unit, which was already reeling following last week's horrific second half against the Commanders. Even without star receiver Jalen Waddle, the Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were able to get seemingly whatever they want on Sunday, eviscerating the Broncos both in the trenches and in the secondary.

The Broncos will look to put this performance behind them and get their first win of the season in Week Four against the Chicago Bears.