Published November 21, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It’s not clear exactly how many weeks Chase Edmonds will miss, but it’s enough time that this Broncos running back room is now even thinner after the release of Gordon.

Edmonds had been included in the Miami Dolphins’ trade package to acquire pass-rusher Bradley Chubb from the Broncos. In two games with Denver, Edmonds had accumulated just five total touches, as he took a backseat to the likes of Gordon and Latavius Murray.

With Gordon gone and Edmonds shelved, Murray and Marlon Mack will slot in as the Broncos’ top two halfbacks on the depth chart.

It’s a far cry from where Denver figured it would be at the position when they penciled in Javonte Williams and Gordon as their starters heading into the season, though injuries- in Williams’ case- and ineffectiveness- in Gordon’s case- forced the team to go in a different direction.

Fortunately for the Broncos, both Murray and Mack have experience leading backfields in the league, as they have combined to make 92 starts in their respective careers.

Still, it’s certainly not an ideal development to have to rely on these two halfbacks, especially given the Broncos’ offensive struggles this season.