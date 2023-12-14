The Broncos are adding reinforcements to their roster for their Week 15 matchup against the Lions.

The Denver Broncos are making a desperate push for the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs. The Broncos are 7-6 and sit in second place in the AFC West. Denver made a decisive move on Greg Dulcich's status ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Broncos are on a mission to beat the Lions and move up the AFC West ladder

Denver has designated second-year tight end Greg Dulcich to return from the IR, per the Broncos' X account. Dulcich has seen limited action during the 23-24 season due to a hamstring issue. The 24-year-old has only played two games pulling a total of 25 yards on three receptions. He wants to help Denver overcome the hump against Detroit though.

The Lions enter the matchup with a record of 9-4 and boast a first-place spot in the NFC North. Detroit comes off a weekend where they dropped a divisional game against the Chicago Bears. The shocking 28-12 loss could still be bringing in Detroit's ears. Thus, the Broncos must come in and execute to capitalize off their loss of momentum.

The Broncos were able to beat a hungry Los Angeles Chargers team on December 10th. Russell Wilson led Denver's offensive attack. The veteran QB threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Meanwhile, the Broncos defense did a solid job getting stops on Detroit.

Denver amassed six sacks, caught one interception, and forced a fumble on the Lions. If their defense can replicate a similar effort in Week 15, they have a chance to upset Detroit and increase their chance of an NFL Playoffs berth.