All offseason, the NFL has been cracking down on players across the league for violating the gambling policy. When it seemed like the dust had settled on the NFL's sweep, the Denver Broncos have now been hit with the latest suspension.

Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended at least a year for gambling on NFL games last season, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

His suspension is consistent with the NFL's discipline throughout the offseason. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry – who both played for the Indianapolis Colts – as well as former Detroit Lions players Quintez Cephus and CJ Moore received indefinite suspensions for betting on NFL games. Current Washington Commanders DE Shaka Toney and free agent Demetrius Taylor joined the four players on indefinite suspension for gambling.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before any of the names listed, Calvin Ridley received an indefinite suspension for betting on NFL games as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL has made it extremely clear that it does not tolerate its players gambling, especially on league games. Eyioma Uwazurike is the latest to take a minimum one-year suspension for violating the betting rules.

Uwazurike was selected by the Broncos in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in eight games as a rookie, making 17 tackles and two quarterback hits.

With Sean Payton coming in as head coach, the Broncos are expecting a revitalization this upcoming season. However, Uwazurike will have to watch from home as he waits to apply for reinstatement after his indefinite gambling suspension.