The Denver Broncos will have one of their key offensive players in Samaje Perine available for a pivotal matchup against the Chargers.

What a turnaround it's been for the Denver Broncos this season! After a dreadful start to the season, many pronounced the men in orange dead. The Sean Payton experiment was an apparent disaster, and drastic changes had to be made. However, prior to their last loss to the Houston Texans, the Broncos had a nice little win streak going for them.

With a divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on the horizon, the Broncos are likely to have one of their important weapons available. Samaje Perine, one of Denver's free agent acquisitions, will be playing despite his knee injury, per Adam Schefter.

“Broncos’ RB Samaje Perine, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Chargers, per source.”

Perine was acquired by the Broncos in the offseason from the Bengals. After a productive season with Cincinnati, Perine is filling the same role in Denver: a secondary running back that can produce when needed. Javonte Williams is an elite option, but Perine gives them a different look on offense.

There's hope in the Mile High City once again. It took a while for the team to succeed, but it's finally here. Russell Wilson isn't back to MVP Russ, but he's done an excellent job managing the offense and limiting his turnovers. The defense is also playing up to its potential once again, which is great. Now, they have an outside shot of making it to the playoffs.

It's not going to be easy, especially because of the hole they dug for themselves. However, they have a golden opportunity to take control of their own life. The first step will be taking out their division rivals and fellow playoff hopefuls in the Chargers.