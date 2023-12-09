Here are our bold predictions for the Denver Broncos as they face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Denver Broncos have had a rollercoaster of a season in 2023, with a recent loss against the Houston Texans in Week 13. As they prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team is determined to get back on track and make a statement in the AFC West division. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Broncos in their upcoming game against the Chargers.

Broncos Loss in Week 13

The Denver Broncos' 2023 NFL season has been very interesting, with a current record of 6-6. The team started with a challenging 1-5 record, but they have since shown resilience by winning five of their next six games. In Week 13, the Broncos suffered a loss against the Texans, which was a setback after their recent victories. The team's performance has been marked by notable wins, including a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. This demonstrated their potential to compete at a high level. The Broncos' ability to bounce back from a difficult start and secure important wins has kept their playoff hopes alive and showcased their determination to contend in the league.

As the season progresses, the Broncos will aim to build on their recent successes and continue their pursuit of a playoff berth. First, however, they badly need a bounce-back win here against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are our bold predictions for the Denver Broncos as they face the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Russell Rebounds

In the aftermath of Sunday's defeat to the Texans, Russell Wilson's performance is under scrutiny. Completing 15 of 26 passes for 186 yards, he managed one touchdown and unfortunately, three interceptions. He did have an admirable showing for much of the game. This was highlighted by a 45-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton and a personal score on a quarterback sneak. Despite that, Wilson's three interceptions in the final 16 minutes marred the comeback effort.

While he entered the game without throwing an interception since Week 6, Wilson's recent struggles are evident. With only one passing touchdown in three consecutive games, concerns arise. Additionally, he has surpassed 200 passing yards just once since Week 4.

However, despite the recent challenges, Wilson is still viewed as a very good QB. The Chargers have also been quite generous to opposing quarterbacks. This provides an opportunity for Wilson to bounce back. His ability to contribute with his legs, with at least 30 rushing yards in four of the last five games, adds to his appeal. We have him surpassing 250 total yards here with at least one touchdown.

Williams Works It

In Sunday's loss to the Texans, Javonte Williams took on the primary rushing responsibilities. He carried the ball 13 times for 46 yards and secured three catches on as many targets for 24 yards. Despite maintaining a clear lead-back role, Williams fell short of 20 touches for the second time in his last five games. His inefficiency, averaging under four yards per carry for the fifth consecutive contest, raises concerns. Sure, he consistently contributes through the air with multiple catches in each of his last five games. However, Williams struggles to make explosive rushes in a middling offense, making him a challenging weekly trust.

Although he has at least three catches in five of his past six games, Williams is still in search of his first rushing touchdown of the season. Facing the Chargers, who have allowed three running backs to do well in their last four games, Williams should make things work. We have him putting up 70-plus yards from scrimmage with one touchdown.

Jeudy's Jumps

In the Week 13 loss to the Texans, Jerry Jeudy secured three receptions on four targets, accumulating 51 yards. With Wilson attempting only 26 passes, opportunities were limited for Denver's receiving corps. Jeudy ranked second on the team in both targets and yards. He had a notable 41-yard gain early in the fourth quarter setting up a subsequent touchdown. Despite surpassing 65 yards just once this season, Jeudy has recorded at least 50 yards in four of his last six games.

Jerry Jeudy really out here finessing DBs

pic.twitter.com/YvLdQ3TsCL — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) December 8, 2023

Bouncing Back to Victory

The Broncos saw their five-game winning streak snapped in Week 13. Wilson's three interceptions marked the first time since last season's Christmas game against the Los Angeles Rams. All-Pro defensive back Pat Surtain II experienced a knee tweak during the game, adding potential defensive concerns. Despite this, the upcoming matchup suggests another closely contested game. This favors the Broncos for a pivotal win to boost their playoff aspirations. Meanwhile, the Chargers, coming off a meager six-point performance, find themselves less reliable. Russell Wilson and the Broncos, awakened by a challenging loss to a formidable Houston team, aim to capitalize on Justin Herbert's struggles and secure a significant victory.

Looking Ahead

As the Denver Broncos prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, the spotlight is on key players like Russell Wilson, Javonte Williams, and Jerry Jeudy. Wilson seeks redemption after a challenging performance. He aims to exploit the Chargers' vulnerability to opposing quarterbacks. Javonte Williams, despite recent inefficiencies, eyes a favorable matchup against a Chargers defense that has struggled against running backs. Jerry Jeudy, with his consistent contributions, hopes to capitalize on limited opportunities in a potentially competitive game. The Broncos, coming off a setback against the Texans, aim to bounce back and fortify their playoff hopes. As the Chargers look to rebound from a lackluster offensive showing, the stage is set for an intriguing matchup that could shape the trajectory of both teams in the race for postseason contention.