Moments after learning that wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending injury for the second straight year, the Denver Broncos lost another player at the position group. Denver plans to waive wideout KJ Hamler with a non-football illness roster designation, league sources told Mike Garafolo. Hamler shed some light on the Broncos' surprising decision, explaining in an Instagram post that he was “diagnosed with mild heart irritation.”

“After feeling some chest pains while working out on the break before camp started, I got everything checked out and was diagnosed with mild heart irritation, called pericarditis. I've got a great treatment plan with medicine and am taking a quick break to get this all taken care of so I can get back to doing what I love.”

Hamler added that he will return at some point this season, with Garafolo reporting that the Broncos wideout's situation “isn't overly serious.”

Hamler is expected to miss weeks rather than months. Still, it's an unfortunate development for the Broncos, whose wide receiver room is considerably thinner coming out of Monday's events.

Patrick, who flashed potential as a playmaker back in 2020 and 2021, is now trending toward missing his second straight full season due to injury.

Meanwhile, Hamler, a former second round pick, was looking to carve out a bigger role in Sean Payton's offense.

Now, it appears likely that rookie Marvin Mims, who is dealing with an injury of his own, will assume a larger role than anticipated behind starters Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.