The Denver Broncos have opened the door for a potential return to the NFL by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci. According to a Twitter post made by the XFL, DiNucci has earned an invite from the Broncos to join the team’s rookie minicamp.

Ben DiNucci is perhaps most known by football fans for his time with the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL season. During that campaign, DiNucci appeared in a total of three games and also got one start against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 8 road game. In the Eagles game, Ben DiNucci passed for 180 yards with zero touchdowns and no interceptions while getting sacked four times and completing just 21 of his 40 throws. He also lost two fumbles in a 23-9 loss to the Cowboys’ fierce NFC East division rivals.

Ben DiNucci was released by the Cowboys in August 2021 but got signed to Dallas’ practice squad shortly thereafter. After getting waived by the Cowboys again in 2022, DiNucci wound up in the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons

The 26-year-old DiNucci turned heads with his play in the XFL, as he led the league with 2,671 passing yards to go with 20 touchdowns on a 64.7 percent success rate on his passes. In addition, he also led the league with eight total passes going for at least 40 yards.

At the moment, the Broncos have Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano behind Russell Wilson on the team’s quarterback depth chart.

DiNucci was taken by the Cowboys in the seventh round (231st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.