Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are struggling in 2023, especially on defense. The team has allowed more points than any team in the NFL this season, and the franchise is making moves to try and address this. The first shoe to drop is on outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who was released by the Broncos ahead of their Week 5 game against the New York Jets.

“Sources: Broncos are releasing LB Randy Gregory,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. “The team wants to focus on young players. Gregory will be a free agent.”

The Broncos signed the veteran pass rusher last off-season on a five-year, $70 million contract with $28 million guaranteed. Since then, Gregory has played just 10 games in the Mile High City and produced just 2.0 sacks last season and 1.0 this year.

Releasing Gregory will cost the team $16.1 million in dead cap this season and $6.3 million next year.

Last week, Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph benched Gregory for second-year outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who played well and made the strip-sack play that helped the team win the game.

Now that Randy Gregory is released, Bonitto will become the team’s unquestioned starter across from third-year player Jonathon Cooper and possibly veteran Frank Clark when he comes back from his groin injury.

The Broncos defense needs to figure something out soon because right now, they are the worst unit in the league by the numbers. The team is last in points, yards, and rushing yards allowed, and second-to-last in passing yards allowed. The team’s eight sacks and three takeaways both rank 25th in the NFL.