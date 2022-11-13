Published November 13, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos roster is looking like an infirmary right now. Among the hurt bodies the Broncos are nursing is that of safety Justin Simmons, who will remain sidelined in Week 10, according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM.

“Per source: Despite earlier optimism this week, #BroncosCountry Safety Justin Simmons is going to be OUT tomorrow vs Tennessee Titans. PJ Locke in line to start in his place.”

Simmons has appeared in only four games so far in the 2022 NFL season. After playing in Week 1’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Simmons missed four games in a row because of a quad injury. He returned to play two games against the New York Jets in Week 7 and versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 but apparently has picked up a knee injury ahead of Week 10’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans at home.

With free safety Caden Sterns on the injured reserve, the Broncos will be starting PJ Locke, who has appeared in only 6.16 percent of offensive snaps at FS this year for Denver.

Simmons has been with the Broncos since 2016 when he was selected by the team in the third round (98th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has become one of the best Denver defensive pieces, churning out a Pro Bowl campaign in 2020. So far in his NFL career, Simmons has 22 interceptions and a defensive touchdown in 95 games played.

The Broncos are just 3-5 but are coming off a 21-17 win over the Jaguars before heading into a bye in Week 9.