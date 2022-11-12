Published November 12, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

A key showdown in the AFC takes place on Sunday as the Denver Broncos travel to the Music City to take on the Tennessee Titans. With that, we continue our NFL odds series and make our Broncos-Titans prediction and pick.

After securing the come-from-behind win against the Jacksonville Jaguars to snap a four-game losing streak in London, Denver was fortunate enough to enter their bye week last Sunday and should be well-rested mentally and physically to do battle with a tough Titans squad. Sitting at 3-5, the Broncos season hangs in the balance since they cannot afford to lose many more games if they want to find a way to sneak into the postseason.

Jumping out to a 17-9 lead in the late stages of their Sunday night bout with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans led by backup rookie QB Malik Willis could not close the door as Mahomes and company completed a frantic comeback to down Tennessee 22-19 in overtime. Regardless, the Titans enter Week 10 of the NFL season with a 5-3 record and still are in firm control of the AFC South division.

Here are the Broncos-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Titans Odds

Denver Broncos: +2.5 (-104)

Tennessee Titans: -2.5 (-118)

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

Broncos Country, let’s hide! While preseason expectations of this squad couldn’t have been higher with the addition of QB Russell Wilson, Denver’s offense is still trying to find a way to click with a defense that remains as one of the best that the NFL has to offer. Obviously, the play of Russell Wilson and the head-scratching game management from Nathaniel Hackett has led to an NFL-worst scoring offense. Now, they are hoping that a bye week will help jumpstart an extremely disappointing offensive attack.

As bad as the offense has been, the defense will be the best chance of Denver in covering the spread in Nashville. Without a doubt, the Broncos will need to find a way to slow down Derrick Henry and force Tennessee to multiple third-and-long’s. Unfortunately, similar to the theme of the entire season, the Broncos are still beat up and have been the victim of a slew of injuries.

Despite coming off of the bye, it will be interesting to see if guys like Justin Simmons, Baron Browning, and even rookie Nik Bonitto can suit up for play this weekend. At the moment, the trio has been limited in practice and the Broncos will certainly need all hands on deck to stop a Titans offense that should have QB Ryan Tannehill back under center.

Of course, even if the defense balls out on Sunday, the outcome of this contest will fall on the shoulders of the offense and their ability to score points. In order to finally get things going offensively, the Broncos have to speed up the tempo to keep Tennessee on their heels and to establish at least some sort of rhythm for an offense that has been downright awful.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

After beginning the 2022 regular season 0-2, the Titans quickly got their act together and reeled off five consecutive wins before coming up short versus the Chiefs last Sunday night. Now, the Titans will no doubt be enthusiastic to return home in front of their raved fans, especially with their record at Nissan Stadium sitting at 2-1 overall.

Not to mention, but the biggest addition that the Titans will have back will be at the most important position in football. Not having played since October 23rd against the Colts, savvy veteran Ryan Tannehill practiced fully on Thursday and should provide the Tennessee offense with a sense of balance in comparison to what the unit has looked like the past couple of weeks.

Of course, a hefty dose of Derrick Henry would do just the trick, but even getting youngsters involved on the outside like wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine or even Treylon Burks (who was recently activated off of IR) would do wonders in taking the pressure off of the running game.

On paper, Denver’s defense has been phenomenal, but their one Achilles heel has been with their run defense at times, as the Broncos are surrendering roughly around 122.6 yards per game. With that being said, feeding King Henry still gives the Titans to cover the spread and ultimately come out with a big-time home victory.

Final Broncos-Titans Prediction & Pick

While Denver come into this one as the more desperate team, the Titans are a better team and should have no issues in taming the Broncos.

Final Broncos-Titans Prediction & Pick: Titans -2.5 (-118)