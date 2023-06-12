ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky was on The Pat McAfee show on Monday, and was asked about Russell Wilson potentially bouncing back from a massively disappointing 2022 season. Orlovsky said that he expects Russell Wilson to perform a lot better for the Broncos in 2023 with Sean Payton in the fold.

“I think it's hard to go from really good, borderline great, trending hall of famer to stink without some significant injury or just basically totally shutting down when it comes to work ethic wise, so we know Russ hasn't shut it down work ethic wise,” Dan Orlovsky said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It just didn't work last year, I'd be very surprised if Russell Wilson doesn't play much better football this year, like significantly improved.”

"I'd be very surprised is Russell Wilson doesn't play much better football this year"@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/e1kwk8QHbJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 12, 2023

Wilson's performance in the 2022 season was one of many disappointments for the Broncos. The team expected to be a contender, but ended up finishing 5-12 and last in the AFC West. They still remain in a tough division, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. It will be intriguing to see if Wilson and the Broncos can bounce back and contend for a playoff spot in 2023. Orlovsky said that he does not know if it will be enough to go to the playoffs, but he expects improved play from Wilson in 2023.

“I expect him to play significantly improved football this year,” Orlovsky said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I don't know if it's gonna be enough to get them into the playoffs, but he'll play a lot better.”

Hopefully for the Broncos and their fans, that is the case. The team gave up a lot to acquire Wilson from the Seahawks and is committed to him financially for a long time.