The Denver Broncos made a huge addition to their defense with former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark. Switching sides in the AFC West rivalry gives him the chance to team up again with former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson and to revive the Broncos after a hugely disappointing season.

In an interview with CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Clark said that the Broncos are on the verge of turning things around. He said that head coach Sean Payton's resumé speaks for itself and that he is looking to help build “a winning tradition” in Denver.

“You can say what you want about their record and stuff like that but if you know football, if you understand it like [Wilson and I] do, that's the type of team that can turn it around in a heartbeat,” Clark said of the Broncos. “I've seen it and I know it. They just need to add a few pieces to get the job done and I feel like they're doing the right thing adding me.”

Clark tallied 39 combined tackles and 5.0 sacks in 15 games last season. The Broncos' defense has immense talent and having a pass rusher like Clark will only help the unit be even better. The pressure is on Wilson and the offense to be a respectable unit and thankfully for Denver, things are looking up. Clark is on board to get the Chiefs' rivals back to the playoffs, though he had nice things to say about the franchise.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The Chiefs, that’s a first-class organization,” Clark said, saying that head coach Andy Reid had a massive impact on him and that he build relationships with lots of different people within the franchise. In conversations with general manager Brett Veach, he got the impression that the team wasn’t looking to meet the contract amount he was aiming for and that other players took priority over him. Still, he looks back on Kansas City fondly.

“I enjoyed my time in K.C. I enjoyed the relationship, like I said, that I built with everybody. There's no hard feelings toward nobody in that building,” the new Broncos defensive lineman said. “But it was just time to move on. Time for new beginnings.”

The Broncos are hoping that those beginnings with Frank Clark will put them back on the path to success.