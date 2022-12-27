By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton made an attempt at taking some responsibility for a 51-14 victory by the Los Angeles Rams in Sofi Stadium, a game the team chose to part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett just one day after, according to a Tuesday tweet from Denver7 Insider Troy Renck.

“We have to be better,” George Paton said. “I have to better. Sunday’s game was unacceptable. It was embarrassing. Nowhere close to our standard.

“All that matters is winning. No one cares about excuses, and we are not going to make them.”

Two other coaches, including offensive line coach Butch Barry and special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes, were relieved of their duties along with Nathaniel Hackett following the loss to the Rams.

Broncos Owner and CEO Greg Penner built along the point of not living up to a championship standard since the Walter-Penner Family Ownership Group, owned by Walmart fortune heir Rob Walton along with his daughter Carrie Walton-Penner and her husband, Greg Penner, bought the team for $4.65 billion in early June.

“When we purchased this great franchise in August, this is not the season we were expecting,” Broncos Owner and CEO Greg Penner said. “It’s been a season that has been disappointing for our fans and what they deserve. Their loyalty and support through difficult seasons like this has been incredible.”

Penner said he lead the search for a new head coach along with the ownership group and Paton, who he said he has confidence in as a general manager. Several candidates have already popped up to potentially replace Nathaniel Hackett as the 20th head coach in franchise history, including New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

“Our fans deserve much better, and I can’t say enough about their loyalty during such a challenging stretch for the team,” Penner said in a Monday statement. “Moving forward, we will carefully evaluate every aspect of our football operations and make whatever changes are necessary to restore this franchise’s winning tradition.”