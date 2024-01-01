Will Jarrett Stidham be a long-term option for the Broncos?

The Denver Broncos changed the fate of their 2023-24 season after starting the year 1-5. The Broncos now have an 8-8 record after beating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. Fourth-year QB Jarrett Stidham won his first game as a starter. As a result, Stidham's wife Kennedy sang his praises after the big win.

Jarrett Stidham receives high praise after Broncos' win against Los Angeles

Stidham displayed a solid command of the offense against the Chargers on Sunday. The 27-year-old finished the game with 224 yards and one touchdown. His poise played a vital role in Denver's win and his first victory as a starter. His wife posted a heartwarming message after the QB's breakout:

The post read, “Last home game, first start in the orange and blue, first career win!!,” per The Spun (h/t Kennedy Stidham's Instagram account).

Jarrett Stidham's wife has good reason to be proud of him. Stidham was a late fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the New England Patriots before going to the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, Denver signed him in the spring of 2023.

If the former Auburn Tiger continues to play the way he did against the Chargers, he will have a permanent home with the Broncos.

Denver has astonishingly turned its season around after a poor start. The team is in second place in the AFC West standings and is back at the .500 mark. The Broncos have been eliminated from the playoffs, but that will not stop them from making an effort in the final matchup of the season.

On January 7th, Denver will conclude its 2023-24 season against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Can Jarrett Stidham put on another impressive performance for his wife in Week 18?