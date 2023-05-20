Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Denver Broncos signed Samaje Perine this offseason as another viable option in their backfield, especially because Javonte Williams is still recovering from a knee injury. The former Cincinnati Bengals running back is already expected to have a big role in the offense as well, even when Williams is healthy again.

With OTAs starting, head coach Sean Payton spoke out on how important Perine will be for the Broncos in 2023. Via The Athletic:

“When we signed Samaje Perine, this is a guy that gave us flexibility,” Payton said. “We signed him because we knew he was durable and reliable. … We felt like we got another solid runner who’s built in a strong way. There are a lot of things he does well. When we signed him, there was still uncertainty (with Williams). I was taught a long time ago to stack them up at that position. It’s a tough position in our league.”

Remember, Payton is the type of coach who loves to roll with two backs who both have a big workload. That’s great news for Samaje Perine. The 27-year-old was a solid contributor for Cincinnati across the last two seasons, averaging more than four yards per carry. In 2022, he ran for 394 yards on 95 touches.

While Perine isn’t going to run the ball 175 times as he did in his rookie year with Washington, he figures to be a key piece for Payton, who does a great job of bringing out the best in his offensive weapons. The Broncos could very well have a brilliant one-two punch in their backfield.