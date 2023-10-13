When a player makes more news off the field than on it, that is likely a big problem. Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was a hot topic before the team's AFC West battle with the Kansas City Chiefs, disappeared during the action and then again commanded plenty of attention after the 19-8 road loss.

The source of this intriguing coverage? An alleged beef with retired star receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. The former All-Pro has been a critic of Jeudy's in the past but said he attempted to pay the 24-year-old a compliment and clarify his comments before Thursday night's game.

According to Smith, who recounted the exchange, Jeudy was not having any of it and dismissed the former Carolina Panthers great with a curse word before niceties could apparently be extended. Smith ripped him to shreds live on air in what was an explosive television moment. Later on, the Broncos' 2020 first-round draft pick was seen dancing and making his presence heard behind Smith and reporter Mike Garafolo.

Jeudy had his chance to weigh in on the bizarre and highly tense situation. “I don’t remember that,” he said, per NFL Network's James Palmer. “But it was a close game and we got to finish at the end of games.”

Jerry Jeudy's underwhelming tenure with Broncos

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

There is a lot to second-guess in this statement. First, While it was a one-possession game in the fourth quarter, a Kansas City Chiefs' victory was never in any real doubt for those closely watching the Broncos offense. Jeudy tallied just three catches for 14 yards. Second, one would reasonably assume that the exchange in question would make some sort of impression on the young wideout.

Steve Smith Sr. called Jeudy a J.A.G. (just another guy) on his podcast, Cut To It, which was bound to rub the former national champion the wrong way. Opinions fuel the podcast industry and must therefore be given, but no one can predict how a critique will be interpreted.

Unfortunately, Jeudy's statistics and injury history have plenty of fans feeling similarly. He was a consensus All-American at Alabama and came into the NFL with much fan fare. There are several reasons why he has not panned out as of yet, some of which might be beyond his control, but he is surely not where the organization expected him to be.

Questions will soon shift away from the Smith drama, as the fourth-year wider receiver continues to be mentioned as a possible trade candidate.