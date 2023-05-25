Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had a slight injury concern at OTAs on Thursday. He missed the end of practice after limping off following a collision with teammate Ja’Quan McMillian, according to James Palmer.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not seem concerned about Jeudy, per Palmer, stating that it was a thigh bruise.

Jeudy has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his three-year career as a pro. He missed seven games due to a high ankle sprain in 2021 and missed two games last year.

Despite those two missed games, Jeudy is coming off the best season of his career in 2022. He caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns. He led the Broncos in receiving yards for the second time in three seasons.

There have been multiple rumors and reports that the Broncos were fielding calls for Jeudy amid a possible trade. Ultimately the Broncos did not want to ship Jeudy away and instead picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, locking him in for two more seasons.

If things go better for Jeudy and the Broncos offense this season, it could be time for Jeudy to get his first big payday in the NFL. For the Broncos to have a bounceback campaign offensively, Jerry Jeudy will have to step up his level of play and start working himself into an elite No. 1 receiver.

The Broncos had the worst scoring offense in football last season. If Jeudy goes down with injury again, that likely won’t bet much better.