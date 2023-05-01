Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Denver Broncos had floated Jerry Jeudy around the trade market for the entire offseason. However, with the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, Jeudy is still around. Moreover, the team has decided to pick up the fifth-year option for the former Alabama star, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘The #Broncos are picking up the fifth-year option on WR Jerry Jeudy, sources say, locking him in for 2024. No surprise, they had plenty of interest from teams wanting to trade for him, but Jeudy is a big part of their future.’

Jeudy’s NFL career has gotten off to a bit of a sluggish start, but there is still a ton of hope for the 24-year-old, especially with Sean Payton taking over as the head coach.

Last season, Jeudy caught 67 balls for 972 yards and six touchdowns to lead the team in both categories, with Courtland Sutton right behind him. Those were career-highs for Jeudy after he caught just 38 passes for 467 yards in 2021 while playing just 10 games.

The Broncos have been active, and they just acquired New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman in a trade to add more talent to the offense. Greg Dulcich also emerged at the end of the season, so there are no excuses for Russell Wilson in Year Two of this Broncos tenure.

As per Jeudy’s option, he will now make $12.9M in 2024 before entering free agency. If he performs well, he could be one of the better wide receivers on the market when that offseason rolls around.