By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Ever since Michigan football was shocked in the CFP Semifinal by TCU last Saturday, the NFL coaching rumors are swirling around Jim Harbaugh again. The Denver Broncos are one of the teams heavily interested in his services, but the former San Francisco 49ers boss insists he plans to stay in Ann Arbor and lead the Wolverines in 2023.

Just a day after Harbaugh spoke out on his intentions for next season, he doubled down on the desire to remain at the college level Thursday with a powerful statement.

A report came out recently that Harbaugh would take an NFL job in a heartbeat if he got an offer, but it sounds like the 59-year-old is set on coaching Michigan still. He actually interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings vacancy last January before signing a deal that runs through 2026, paying him more than $7 million per season.

Jim Harbaugh is obviously a huge part of what the Wolverines have done in past years and there is serious optimism for next season with quarterback JJ McCarthy returning. Sure, Harbaugh can certainly earn more money at the NFL level, but he’s already been there and succeeded. The head coach gets treated like royalty at Michigan and evidently loves his job.

There is also another way of looking at it. The line “while no one knows what the future holds” isn’t the most reassuring for Michigan fans. Nevertheless, Harbaugh took the time to release a statement. That means something in itself. We’ll see what happens in the coming months.