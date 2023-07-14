John Elway recently stepped away as an executive with the Denver Broncos, who he manned as quarterback for 16 seasons. He had a huge part in building Denver to a Super Bowl-contending team this past decade and knows what it takes to have a championship team.

The Broncos had an awful last season offensively. Despite adding all-time great quarterback Russell Wilson before the 2022 season, Denver ranked last in the NFL in points per game (16.9). Wilson had the worst statistical season of his career, throwing for just 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

The Broncos' culture is expected to change in a very positive way this season. They hired former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who is regarded as one of the NFL's best coaches this decade. He won Super Bowl XLV with the Saints and had teams win at least 10 games in nine of his 15 seasons in New Orleans.

Here is how Elway expects Payton to shape Denver's team, via Denver 7 ABC:

“I am excited,” he said. “He's a perfect fit for where we are right now, where the Broncos are right now. Obviously, he has a lot of skins on the wall. He won a Super Bowl before and won a ton of football games. I don't think there could have been a better fit. I think he will be great.”

Elway also said expectations are high but the team will have to work well with its new staff to meet them.

“We have to do better with injuries,” he added. “Hopefully we can stay healthy.”

Can Payton turn the Broncos around? He has the backing of one of their best players ever, so that is a positive sign.