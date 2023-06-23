The Denver Broncos basically have no choice but to try to win with Russell Wilson. The veteran quarterback had such a disastrous 2022 season that his contract is essentially unmovable. One of his former Broncos teammates, running back Melvin Gordon, isn’t ready to say that his career is cooked.

Gordon believes Wilson can still be great. When asked by Jim Rome if Wilson can still play at an MVP level, Gordon said that he can. It's a vote of confidence for the Broncos QB that just about no one else would come close to.

“Yeah, he do. And he got an MVP coach,” Gordon said, referring to the Broncos' new head coach, Sean Payton. “The situation, it wasn’t good. It wasn’t good. I think they got the pieces there now that's going to put him in the best situation. What he do this year, it's on him. But I definitely believe they'll be a better football team than they were last year.”

The Broncos received some flak for trading for Payton rather than signing a head coach. But Payton was the best available option for them given his track record with Drew Brees. He stayed useful up until the end of his career thanks in part to Payton's schemes. The championship-winning coach takes over for one-and-done head coach Nathaniel Hackett as Denver looks to get the very most out of Wilson.

Now, does Payton coming in mean that Wilson can indeed get back to an MVP level? No. Wilson is aging and he still has problems throwing over the middle of the field. But he can certainly improve from a season where he tallied just 16 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions.