Published November 22, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Melvin Gordon had some parting comments for the Denver Broncos following his release from the organization, and he didn’t pull his punches. Gordon took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a hilarious story, cropping his face over the iconic photo of OJ Simpson in a police chase in his white Ford Bronco.

Melvin Gordon’s farewell post to Broncos Country via his IG: pic.twitter.com/z8YES9wR1l — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 22, 2022

Gordon added a caption on the post which read, “Hahaha, boy y’all fans was hell lmfaooo. Thank y’all too Broncos Country. Let’s at least laugh on the way out.”

The Broncos released Gordon after the Week 11 loss vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon has been struggling with fumbles throughout the season and coughed another one up on Sunday, though the Broncos were able to recover it. That fumble brought his season tally up to five in just 10 games, and it seemed it was the nail in the coffin regarding his tenure with the Broncos.

Through his first 31 games with the team, Gordon fumbled a total of seven times. He has 26 fumbles in 108 career games in the NFL.

It appears Broncos fans aren’t too disappointed to be rid of the veteran running back, and he made clear that the feeling was mutual with his hilarious Instagram post. Hopefully, Broncos fans will find the humor in his post and join him as he laughs his way out the door with a wild OJ Simpson reference.

Melvin Gordon was in his third season with the Broncos, but was having by far his worst campaign since joining the team in 2020. After racking up over 900 yards in each of the previous two seasons, Gordon had 318 yards on 90 rushes and just two touchdowns in 2022.