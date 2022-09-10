There has been a lot of talk surrounding the running back post for the Denver Broncos with both Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon both having a strong case as the team’s primary RB. With the new season just days away, Broncos fans (as well as a multitude of fantasy football managers out there) want to know who’s going to be leading the charge for Denver.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett tried to provide some clarity on the current situation. Unfortunately, he didn’t do a very good job with it. If anything, the 42-year-old shot-caller only added more mystery as to the expected workload of his two running backs (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“You can’t really say,” Hackett said. “I’ve always been a true believer in you always want to roll with the hot hand. One guy gets going, and you want to be sure you keep feeding that person. I think they’re going to be great complements to each other. I think that if both of them are hot, and you have to keep feeding them. It goes for the wide receivers, too. If one guy gets going, you have to give him the ball. As we’re saying, if anybody gets hot you have to continually feed them. It’s going to be different every game, I imagine.”

Well, that obviously doesn’t paint a clear picture, especially considering how Williams and Gordon literally split the work in half last season with exactly 203 carries each. It sounds like it’s going to be more of the same for the Broncos this year.

What is clear, however, is that Hackett thinks very highly of his two RBs. He wasn’t shy about heaping praise on both Williams and Gordon ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks:

“I think we’re in a really good place with those two guys,” Hackett said. “Both of those guys can do so much. They can run inside and outside gap schemes. They can catch the ball from the backfield. They can both protect, which is huge. I think that having two guys like that, and then you throw [Mike] Boone in there and his ability to run. We saw a couple of good runs that he had the last game we played. He did some great things out of the backfield also catching the ball. We have three good ones there and we’re excited to give them the ball.”

At the end of the day, it’s hard to deny that the Broncos coach is facing a good problem here.