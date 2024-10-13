Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who agreed to a $96 million contract extension last month, is being evaluated for a possible concussion in Week 6 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, per the Broncos Wire. Surtain has been ruled out for the rest of the contest, per Around the NFL.

Expand Tweet

Surtain was down on the field for a few moments before being able to stand up and walk to the sidelines. He was then taken to the medical tent before being escorted to the Broncos' locker room. CB Levi Wallace took over for Surtain.

Now ruled out for the rest of this contest, it's unlikely Surtain will be ready for Week 7 on a short week. The Broncos play the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football on October 17 at 8:15 p.m. EST.

Broncos down early vs. the Chargers

Denver was off to a nice 3-2 start, but it remains to be seen how they will hold up. Bo Nix is 1-for-5 with six yards and an interception through the end of the first quarter. The Chargers hold a 10-0 lead.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh went to the blue medical tent and then to the Chargers' locker room, per NFL insider Ari Meirov. It's unclear the reason why he had to step away.

“#Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh went into the medical tent and has now been taken to the locker room,” he wrote. “Unclear what exactly happened.”

Expand Tweet

The Chargers are playing their style of football with a focus on controlling the clock. They've already converted 11 first downs and held the ball for 15:23 compared to the Broncos' 6:60 time of possession.

Justin Herbert, playing for the first time since Week 4, is 13-of-19 for 143 yards and a touchdown halfway through the second quarter.

Last week, when the Denver Broncos hype was a little more palatable, Colin Cowherd picked Bo Nix over Brock Purdy during a rapid-fire segment with more misses than hits for hot takes.

“[Nix is] slightly [better than Purdy]. [Nix is] the more accurate thrower collegiately. He's starting to settle in. He didn't inherit Kittle and Deebo and Aiyuk and all these wonderful toys to play with. He's basically got Courtland Sutton and cross your fingers. Bo Nix is on a heater. And like C.J. Stroud. He and Bo Nix have a responsibility to rebuild a team. They don't get the luxury seeding on Day 1.”

Expand Tweet

That Nix hot take made sense for about zero seconds.