The Denver Broncos (9-5) are on the verge of completing a terrific turnaround and ending an eight-year postseason drought after Sunday's 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts (6-8). Their aspirations go beyond just making the playoffs, but they need Patrick Surtain II to be healthy in order to become a true AFC disruption.

The star cornerback suffered an ankle injury after making an impressive interception off quarterback Anthony Richardson with less than eight minutes remaining in the game. While he was attempting to run with the ball, Colts wide receiver Josh Downs rammed into his lower-body area. Surtain left the field but surprisingly returned a few minutes later. He apparently aggravated the issue, with his team leading by double digits.

Fortunately, both the Broncos and their fans are getting fairly positive news on this Monday morning. The 2022 All-Pro has a minor ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Sean Payton surely exhaled after learning that one of his best players did not suffer a season-ending injury.

Patrick Surtain II, Broncos rolling closer toward a huge moment

Denver looked listless for much of their Week 15 matchup versus Indy, with rookie QB Bo Nix stumbling repeatedly on Empower Field (three interceptions), but Jonathan Taylor's costly mental blunder in the third quarter dramatically swung the momentum in the other direction. The Broncos cut their six-point deficit and then dominated the fourth, outscoring the Colts 21-0. Although there are a myriad of issues to address coming out of the victory, there is also plenty to celebrate.

The franchise is practically guaranteed its first playoff berth since its Super Bowl 50 title run, which means it now has the luxury of easing Patrick Surtain II back into action. His value to the squad is far too immense for Payton and company to mess around.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has returned to elite form this season, recording four interceptions (one of which is a pick-six), 11 passes defended and 32 combined tackles while also allowing a 61.6 passer rating and a measly 8.2 yards per reception. Put simply, Surtain is a menace on one of the NFL's top defenses. Denver's hopes of penning an epic underdog tale in the playoffs obviously take a significant blow if he is well below 100 percent.

Time is on the Broncos' side, however. Surtain has three weeks to heal from his minor ankle sprain before the team likely plays its most important game in ages.