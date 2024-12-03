Ahead of Monday Night Football between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, cornerback Pat Surtain II was seen rocking a “HE12SMAN” shirt, showing support to Colorado football's Travis Hunter in his Heisman Trophy race.

Expand Tweet

With No. 11 ranked Boise State scheduled to play their final game of the regular season against No. 22 ranked UNLV on Dec. 6, running back Ashton Jeanty has one last game to prove that he's worthy of winning the Heisman Trophy.

However, before Jeanty's final game, Hunter holds a firm lead in the race, as betting odds are favoring the receiver-corner hybrid by a significant margin.

And if the Broncos corner had a vote, it's clear he'd be voting Hunter for Heisman, too, based on his shirt choice ahead of Monday Night Football.

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II supports Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy race

While Jeanty's season has been nothing short of spectacular, what Hunter does on both sides of the ball is hard to compete against. In just about any other season, Jeanty would most likely be awarded the Heisman without much outside consideration. However, being in the same class as the elite receiver-corner hybrid, all signs point to Hunter winning the Heisman.

Jeanty still has one game left in his season, meaning it's not over between him and Hunter. But, if endorsements from NFL players count, Hunter might have the upper hand with Surtain's pre-game outfit.

Hunter's 2024 season deserves all the praise it's getting, and it's likely to result in Hunter winning the Heisman. With the Heisman Trophy ceremony scheduled for Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. PT, the true winner will be announced then.

And while four players are invited to the ceremony, the race appears to be between Jeanty and Hunter. Though both players play different positions in very different conferences, it could be a closer race than some expect.

Through 12 games, Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions (92) and receiving touchdowns (14), adding 1,1152 receiving yards to his season total. Then, as a defender, Hunter led the Big 12 in passes defended (11), adding four interceptions and 32 tackles to campaign.

In 11 games, Jeanty leads all of college football in rushing yards (2,288), rushing touchdowns (28), and total points (174) And, these are his stats with one game remaining.

The biggest knock on Jeanty is his competition, given he plays in the Mountain West Conference. However, Jeanty rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns against the then No. 7 ranked Oregon Ducks. Now, Oregon's ranked first in the nation, showing that Jeanty's 192-yard performance might've been even more impressive than expected.

However, as previously mentioned, Hunter is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman, adding an endorsement from Surtain in pre-game.