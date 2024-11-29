ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Browns head to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Browns-Broncos prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Browns-Broncos Last Game – Matchup History

The Broncos beat the Browns in their last matchup in December of 2023 29-12.

Overall Series: The Broncos lead the all-time series 25-7.

Here are the Browns-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Broncos Odds

Cleveland Browns: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Denver Broncos: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

How to Watch Browns vs. Broncos

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Browns are coming off a win in the snow against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jameis Winston has been very good for the Browns this season. In his four starts, Winston is 2-2 with wins over the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. He has thrown six touchdowns in those four games and rushed for one more. Along with that, Winston has two games of over 330 yards passing in his four starts. If Winston has another one of his good games, the Browns could add another good win to their season.

Nick Chubb has returned, and he has not been at his best. However, Chubb is getting better as he scored twice against the Steelers last week. Pittsburgh is just as good as the Broncos on defense, so it is going to be just as big a challenge. However, if Chubb can continue to improve in his return to the field, the Browns will be in a good position to win the game.

The Broncos are not the best offensive team themselves. They gain the 10th-fewest yards per game in the NFL. Along that same note, the Broncos are in the bottom half of the NFL in both passing and rushing yards. The Browns are not the best defensive team, but if there is ever a time for them to step up, it is Monday night.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

Denver's main asset is their defense. The Broncos allow the third-fewest yards per game, the ninth-fewest passing yards, and the sixth-fewest rush yards. Nick Chubb is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, so he is not running as he usually does. The knee injury last season is taking its toll on Chubb, and the Broncos will be able to stop him in this game. Do not expect Chubb to do much damage Monday night.

Denver, as mentioned, has allowed the ninth-fewest pass yards per game. Denver has a sneaky tough matchup against the Browns with Jameis Winston as the opposing quarterback. However, Winston can be forced into some mistakes. He throws interceptions, and the Los Angeles Chargers sacked him six times. Denver leads the NFL in sacks this season, and they do not allow a lot of touchdowns. If the Broncos continue to be solid in pass defense, they will win.

Bo Nix has been a great surprise for the Broncos this season. He has thrown for 2,548 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. In the last three games, Nix has thrown eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has also taken only four sacks. If Nix can have another good game, the Broncos will put themselves in a great position to make the playoffs Monday night.

Final Browns-Broncos Prediction & Pick

This should be a pretty good game. However, I think the Broncos will dominate on defense and win this game. I will take Denver to cover the spread.

Final Browns-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Broncos -5.5 (-110)