Russell Wilson is under heavy scrutiny on the field, but his actions off the field are only commendable. The Broncos quarterback and his wife, Ciara, have donated $1 million to organizations across Denver. Ten different organizations in Denver will each receive $100,000 from Wilson's Why Not You Foundation. The nonprofits the funds will go to have not been announced publicly.

Wilson announced the news on Twitter. “Today, we celebrated 10 deserving organizations which will each receive $100,000 to support their remarkable work in health equity, education, food security, social justice, and support for children and youth. We at our Why Not You Foundation are grateful for our partnership to help make real change in Colorado!”

Russell Wilson and Ciara have long made huge contributions off the field to local communities. In Seattle, he visited the children's hospital and soldier base weekly. He notably won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2020 and the Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award for his efforts in the Seattle community. He has now taken his philanthropy to Denver.

On the season, Wilson has led the Broncos to a 1-5 record. A year and a half after the Seattle Seahawks traded him to the Broncos, Denver doesn't look much better than they did before. This year he has completed 65.9% of his passes for 1,305 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. However, he's coming off his worst game of the season in which he completed just 59.1% of his passes for 95 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Wilson and the Broncos take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.