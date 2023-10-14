It's been an ugly start to the year for the Denver Broncos as they drop to 1-5 after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Coach Sean Payton was expected to come in and fix quarterback Russell Wilson, but instead the Broncos come off a loss in which they only scored eight points and Wilson threw two interceptions.

Former Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III slammed Sean Payton for his lack of support to Wilson following the game. Griffin posted to Twitter, “The Denver Broncos aren’t playing to win football games. They are playing to win the BLAME GAME. That’s what happens when Sean Payton comes in throwing shade at his Super Bowl Winning QB Russell Wilson EVERY CHANCE HE GETS. The locker room will implode because no one in it believes the coach has their best interest at heart.”

The Denver Broncos aren’t playing to win football games. They are playing to win the BLAME GAME. That’s what happens when Sean Payton comes in throwing shade at his Super Bowl Winning QB Russell Wilson EVERY CHANCE HE GETS. The locker room will implode because no one in it… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 13, 2023

Sean Payton has criticized Russell Wilson several times since taking over the role as coach of the Broncos. Prior to the season he called out the previous coaching regime for allowing Wilson to have his own office and trainer in the facilities. He also called Wilson out during this season for calling the plays. Last night Payton even said, “To win in our league you've got to be better throwing the ball,” per Mike Klis.

It's not unusual for coaches to critique their quarterbacks, but typically they refrain doing so to the media. By calling Wilson out in front of the media, Payton is creating further tension between him and his quarterback, along with his teammates as Griffin pointed out.